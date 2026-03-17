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Avances del Plan de resilencia climática en Mecca-North Shore: tienen presupuesto millonario, buscan participación de la comunidad

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Published 10:35 AM

MECCA-NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KUNA) - Continúan los avances de los proyectos de TCC en Mecca-Nort shore, a los cuales desde el pasado 1 agosto de 2024, por medio de una subvención otorgada al condado de Riverside recibieron un monto de $4,018,788.45 dólares.

El plan consta de seis actividades de alto nivel, cada una de las cuales será llevada a cabo por su entidad responsable.

Estos cuentan con el apoyo del Programa de Comunidades Climáticas Transformadoras del Consejo de Crecimiento Estratégico de California, en colaboración con el Departamento de conservación de California.

Tenemos actualizaciones del presupuesto y localización exacta de donde se llevará a cabo la construcción de las obras.

Todos los detalles los tendrá esta tarde en punto de las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Juan Montesló

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