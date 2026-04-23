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Hombre dispara un arma de fuego en Cathedral City y lesiona a su hijo

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Published 1:54 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Un hombre será ingresado en prisión tras disparar un arma de fuego en una vivienda de Cathedral City y hiriendo a su hijo, según ha informado la policía.

El incidente se denunció por primera vez alrededor de las 11 de la noche, cerca de la intersección de Tortuga Road y la Avenida La Paz.

Según la policía, el hombre disparó el arma, y la bala atravesó la pared y alcanzó a su hijo. La víctima y otra persona que se encontraba en la casa fueron trasladadas al hospital para recibir atención médica y ser interrogadas.

Los agentes vigilaron la vivienda durante la noche. El jueves por la mañana, varios cuerpos de seguridad, entre ellos el SWAT y los servicios de emergencia, volvieron a la vivienda.

La policía añadió que el sospechoso está inmovilizado. Fue trasladado al hospital para someterse a un reconocimiento médico antes de ser ingresado en prisión.

Sigue atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer las últimas novedades.

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Jesus Reyes

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