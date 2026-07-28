Skip to Content
Kunamundo

Hombre de 40 años enfrentó hoy a juez, acusado del asesinato de Daniel Medina, un joven de 17 años que fue baleado en 2004 en La Quinta. 

https://vz-676e694b-470.b-cdn.net/bd4f1152-ff59-4e18-bd3b-7805aa6a8e1e/thumbnail_d54373f6.jpg
By
Updated
today at 10:10 PM
Published 10:08 PM
Article Topic Follows: Kunamundo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mayra Pérez

Mayra Pérez, actualmente se desempeñá como conductora del segmento del clima, presentadora y productora del noticiero local de Telemundo 15. Aprende más sobre Mayra aquí.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.