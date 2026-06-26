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Deportes

Así serían los cruces de 16avos de final del Mundial 2026 si la fase de grupos terminara ahora

FIFA
By
June 24, 2026 8:37 PM
Published 2:39 PM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Este miércoles comenzó la tercera y última fecha de la fase de grupos, y ya tenemos a varios equipos clasificados a los dieciseisavos de final, una instancia completamente nueva en el Mundial de la FIFA. La pelea promete ser gol a gol y los cruces ya empiezan a tomar forma.

Mira aquí la tabla de posiciones de los grupos.

Para establecer el siguiente sistema de partidos mano a mano utilizamos los resultados hasta el Noruega 1-4 Francia y Segenal 5-0 Iraq de este viernes. Clasificarían los primeros y los segundos de todas las zonas y los ocho mejores terceros.

Para conocer las llaves destinadas a cada tercero, utilizamos el sistema de probabilidades de la FIFA. Hay 495 en total, y la número 352 del listado es la que correspondería a la tabla de terceros actual. Entonces, los cruces quedarían así:

Por supuesto, todo esto podría cambiar con un gol.

Sudáfrica vs. Canadá

Países Bajos vs. Marruecos

Brasil vs. Japón

Estados Unidos vs. Bosnia y Herzegovina

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