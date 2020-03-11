¿Cuánto tiempo debes lavarte las manos? Hay una canción de cada década que puede ayudar

Noticias CNN

(CNN) — Los casos de coronavirus aumentan en EE.UU., pero los funcionarios de salud sostienen que una de las mejores maneras de evitar que se propague es lavándote las manos.

Es lo suficientemente simple, ¿verdad? Tal vez no.

Hay una manera adecuada de hacerlo. Y no incluye enjuagarse las manos por un momento y medio, secarse las gotas sobrantes en tus jeans y creer que eso es todo.

Las instrucciones de los CDC dicen que debes enjabonarte las manos con jabón durante al menos 20 segundos. Para ayudarte a llevar un registro del tiempo, la agencia sugiere que tararees la canción “Happy Birthday” dos veces.

Pero nadie quiere eso en la cabeza si no es una ocasión especial. Entonces, en su lugar, recopilamos una lista de canciones con una melodía de cada década para ayudarte a cantar mientras eliminas los gérmenes.

Y para estas canciones, no hay necesidad de tararear.

Años 50: ‘Jailhouse Rock’ de Elvis Presley

The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail

The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing

You should’ve heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing

Let’s rock everybody, let’s rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock

Los 60: ‘My Girl’ por The Temptations

I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day

When it’s cold outside I’ve got the month of May

Well I guess you’d say

What can make me feel this way?

My girl (my girl, my girl)

Talkin’ ’bout my girl (my girl)

Los 70: ‘Dancing Queen’ de ABBA

You are the dancing queen

Young and sweet

Only seventeen

Dancing queen

Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah

You can dance

You can jive

Having the time of your life

Ooh, see that girl

Watch that scene

Digging the dancing queen

Los 80: ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ de Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

I love rock n’ roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock n’ roll

So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me

Said “Can I take you home where we can be alone?”

Next we’re movin’ on

He was with me, yeah me

And we’ll be movin’ on

An’ singin’ that same old song

Yeah with me, singin’

I love rock n’ roll

So put another dime in the jukebox, baby

I love rock n’ roll

So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me

Los 90: ‘Say My Name’ de Destiny’s Child

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Why the sudden change

Say my name, say my name

If no one is around you

Say baby I love you

If you ain’t runnin’ game

Say my name, say my name

You actin’ kinda shady

Ain’t callin’ me baby

Why the sudden change

Los años 2000: ‘Ms. Jackson’ por OutKast

I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real

Never meant to make your daughter cry

I apologize a trillion times

I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real

Never meant to make your daughter cry

I apologize a trillion times

The 2010s: ‘Truth Hurts’ por Lizzo

Why men great ’til they gotta be great? (‘Til they gotta be great)

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)