Mira la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2020

(CNN) — Las nominaciones para los 72 ° Premios Primetime Emmy se anunciaron el martes y fue una mezcla diversa.

Leslie Jones, estrella del próximo programa “Supermarket Sweep” en ABC, se unió a Laverne Cox, Josh Gad y Tatiana Maslany para hacer el anuncio virtual.

Con viejos favoritos como “Game of Thrones” y “Veep” fuera de discusión, programas como “The Mandalorian” e “Insecure” han ganado espacio.

La ceremonia de este año tendrá lugar (de alguna forma) el domingo 20 de septiembre en ABC. Jimmy Kimmel está listo para ser el anfitrión.

Mira las categorías principales a continuación:

Mejor actor principal en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Mejor serie reality/competencia

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor serie de charlas de variedades

Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Mejor serie limitada

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie dramática

“Better Call Saul

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”