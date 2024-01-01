Sismo en Japón en vivo: noticias, réplicas, alerta de tsunami y más

TV screens in Osaka show news of a large earthquake hitting a wide area on the Sea of Japan coast in central Japan and subsequent tsunami warnings in the affected regions on Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.