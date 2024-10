Una red rusa de desinformación vinculada a la célebre “fábrica de trols” tiene en la mira las elecciones estadounidenses, según un análisis

Yes, this video showing mail-in ballots being destroyed in Bucks County, PA is fake. And yes, its the Russians. This Storm-1516 narrative appeared less than three hours ago and it’s already been shared on X tens of thousands of times. It’s gonna be a rough couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/IMbaMm8YVF — Darren Linvill (@DarrenLinvill) October 24, 2024

