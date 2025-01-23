Premios Oscar 2025: conoce la lista completa de nominados por categoría

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.