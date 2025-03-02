Premios Oscar 2025: conoce la lista completa de nominados por categoría
Este domingo se conocerán los ganadores de la 97 edición de los Premios Oscar.
Aquí, la lista de los nominados por categoría en los Premios Óscar 2025
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
- Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
- Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
- Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
- Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
- Mikey Madison, “Anora”
- Demi Moore, “The Substance”
- Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
- Yura Borisov, “Anora”
- Kieran Culkin, “A real pain”
- Edward Norton, “A complete unknown”
- Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
- Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
- Monika Barbara, “A Complete Unknown”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
- Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
- Sean Baker, “Anora”
- Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
- James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”
- Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
- Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Maria”
- “Nosferatu”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “The Girl with the Needle”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Flow”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “Sing Sing”
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “September 5”
- “The Substance”
- “Alien”
- “Anuja”
- “I’m Not a Robot”
- “The Last Ranger”
- “A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent”
- “Beautiful Men”
- “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
- “Magic Candies”
- “Wander to Wonder”
- Yuck!
- “Flow”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail”“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”“The Wild Robot”
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
- “Death By Numbers”
- “I Am Ready, Warden”
- “Incident”
- “Instruments of a Beating Heart”
- “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
- “Black Box Diaries”
- “No Other Land”
- “No Other Land”
- “Porcelain War”
- “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
- “Sugarcane”
- “El Mal,” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Journey,” from “The Six Triple Eight”
- “Like a Bird,” from “Sing Sing”
- “Mi Camino,” from “Emilia Pérez”
- “Never Too Late,” from “Elton John: Never Too Late”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
- “A Different Man”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nosfroatue”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Gladiator II”
- “Nosferatu”
- “Wicked”
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Wicked”
- “The Wild Robot”
- “The Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Nosferatu”
- “Wicked”
- “Alien: Romulus”
- “Better Man”
- “Dune: Part Two”
- “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
- “Wicked”
