Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Los precios del petróleo se disparan a su nivel más alto desde 2022 mientras Trump sopesa extender el bloqueo a Irán

By
New
April 29, 2026 10:54 PM
Published 11:19 PM

Por John Liu, CNN

Los precios del petróleo superaron este jueves los US$ 123 por barril, su precio más alto desde 2022, mientras el presidente Donald Trump sopesa la posibilidad de prolongar el bloqueo de los puertos iraníes.

El crudo Brent, de referencia mundial, subió más del 12 % a primera hora del jueves, alcanzando los US$ 126 en un momento dado.

El crudo WTI, de referencia estadounidense, subió más del 3 %, superando los US$ 110 por barril.

Este último repunte se produce cuando el precio medio nacional de la gasolina en Estados Unidos alcanzó su nivel más alto en cuatro años, situándose en torno a los US$ 4,23, según datos de la AAA, como consecuencia del vertiginoso aumento de los costos de la energía provocado por la guerra entre Estados Unidos e Irán, que ha elevado la cotización en más de un 27 %.

Los precios mundiales del crudo se han disparado en los últimos días tras el fracaso de las negociaciones cara a cara entre Estados Unidos e Irán, lo que mantiene prácticamente cerrado el estrecho de Ormuz, un canal fundamental para el transporte de petróleo y gas.

El incremento de los costos también llega tras una reunión entre Trump y sus principales asesores, durante la cual el presidente declaró que quería que continuara el bloqueo naval estadounidense de los puertos iraníes, según informaron a CNN fuentes familiarizadas con las conversaciones.

El equipo del mandatario ha comenzado a sentar las bases para dicha extensión, incluido un cierre a largo plazo del estrecho de Ormuz.

El tránsito diario a través del estrecho se ha reducido prácticamente a cero desde que comenzó la guerra a finales de febrero, lo que ha dado lugar a lo que la Agencia Internacional de Energía ha calificado como la “mayor interrupción del suministro de la historia”.

Con el vencimiento del contrato de Brent de junio al final de la sesión, el volumen de negociación se ha desplazado hacia los futuros de julio. Este contrato, más activo, superó los US$ 113 por barril el miércoles por la noche.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.