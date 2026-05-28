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CNN - Spanish

Blue Origin sufre una anomalía durante una prueba en tierra

By
New
Published 7:09 PM

Por CNN

Un cohete de Blue Origin sufrió una anomalía este jueves durante una prueba de encendido estático en tierra, informó la compañía en X. En la jerga espacial, “anomalía” suele referirse a un percance o una explosión.

“Todo el personal está a salvo”, según la publicación en X.

La compañía anunció a principios de esta semana el retorno de New Glenn a los vuelos, después de que una falla en la segunda etapa durante el tercer vuelo del cohete, el 19 de abril, desencadenara una investigación de la FAA.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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