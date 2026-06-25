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Cómo ayudar a los afectados por los terremotos en Venezuela

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Telemundo 15
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By
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Published 3:09 PM

Por Impacta tu Mundo, CNN en Español

Más de 180 personas han muerto y alrededor de 1.500 han resultado heridas después de que un devastador par de terremotos azotara Venezuela el miércoles, según el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional del país. El segundo sismo fue el más potente de Venezuela en más de un siglo.

Las labores de búsqueda y rescate continúan, y organizaciones benéficas están sobre el terreno proporcionando ayuda a los afectados. Puedes marcar la diferencia con tu donativo al hacer clic AQUÍ o en el enlace de abajo.

Los donativos serán destinados a asociaciones enfocadas al apoyo durante emergencias como International Medical Corps y Direct Relief y a organizaciones que atienden a niños en situación de vulnerabilidad como Save the Children y UNICEF USA. Puedes ver el listado completo aquí.

Impacta tu Mundo seguirá monitoreando la situación y añadirá organizaciones adicionales verificadas a medida que comiencen sus operaciones sobre el terreno.

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