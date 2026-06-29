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Así quedan los octavos de final de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026: clasificados, partidos y fechas

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Telemundo 15
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Published 12:04 PM

Por CNN Español

El Mundial ya está en sus rondas de eliminación directa y después de una fase de grupos largas que dejó partidos memorables y no tantas sorpresas, la atención puesta es los caminos que tendrían las selecciones de cara a la final.

Mientras que en principio Argentina tiene un sendero que podría verse sencillo y cuyo momento destacad sería un posible cruce con Colombia en cuartos, en la parte alta del cuadro habría enfrentamientos de alto nivel enre potencias europeas. Duelos como Alemania-Francia y Portugal España son posibles en octavos.

Los primeros clasificados a octavos son Canadá (que jugaría contra Países Bajos o Marruecos) y Brasil (que enfrentaría a Costa de Marfil o Noruega).

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