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Así está la tabla de goleadores del Mundial 2026

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Telemundo 15
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June 25, 2026 11:00 PM
Published 4:52 PM

Por CNN en Español

Gol a gol. Así vienen apareciendo las figuras del fútbol internacional en este Mundial 2026. Ya han dicho presente prácticamente todos: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland y, por supuesto, Cristiano Ronaldo. Es más, están haciendo tantos goles que esta tabla de posiciones se tiene que actualizar cada vez que juegan. Repasa cómo van hasta ahora.

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