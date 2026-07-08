Nominaciones de los premios Emmy 2026: lista completa de categorías
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
La Academia de la Televisión anunció este miércoles las nominaciones a la edición 78 de los premios Emmy, en una transmisión en vivo presentada por los actores Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) y Jeff Hiller (“Widow’s Bay”).
“Hacks”, en su temporada final, impuso un récord con 24 nominaciones para una serie de comedia, incluyendo mejor comedia y actriz principal para Jean Smart.
La gala de los premios Emmy 2026 se realizará el 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. La actriz Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) será la presentadora.
A continuación la lista de nominaciones por categorías.
- “The Gilded Age”
- “The Diplomat”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Pluribus”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends and Neighbors”
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- “Widow’s Bay”
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis”
- “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
- Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
- Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Steve Carell, “Rooster”
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
- Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
- Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
- Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
- Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
- Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
- Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
- Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
- Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
- Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
- Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
- Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
- Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
- Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
- Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
- Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
- Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
- Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
- Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
- Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
- Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Gadd, “Half Man”
- David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”
- Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”
- Charles Melton, “Beef”
- Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”
- Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”
- Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
- Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
- Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”
- Britanny Allen, “The Pitt”
- Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
- Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
- Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
- Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
- Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”
- Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
- Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt”
- Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
- Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
- Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
- Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”
- Rob Reiner, “The Bear”
- Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
- Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
- Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”
- Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
- Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”
- Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
- Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”
- Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
- Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
- Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”
- “Dancing With the Stars”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “Survivor”
- “The Traitors”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “The Daily Show”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “Saturday Night Live”
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