Skip to Content
CNN - Spanish

Trayectoria de la tormenta tropical Genevieve: dónde está y hacia dónde se dirige

<i></i><br/>
Telemundo 15
<i></i><br/>
By
July 24, 2026 3:13 PM
Published 2:22 PM

Por CNN en Español

La tormenta tropical Genevieve continúa intensificándose este sábado al sur de México, en el océano Pacífico, de acuerdo con un informe del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, por sus siglas en inglés).

A las 4 p.m., hora de Miami, Genevieve se ubicó a 820 kilómetros al sur-suroeste de Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, México, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 110 kilómetros por hora y vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical que se extienden hasta 205 kilómetros.

Según el NHC, la tormenta tropical se dirige hacia el oeste-noroeste a cerca de 24 kilómetros por hora. Se espera que mantenga dicha trayectoria para los próximos días, manteniéndose frente a las costas de México.

Además, se pronostica su rápida intensificación en los próximos dos días, anticipando que se convertirá en huracán esta noche y en huracán mayor el lunes.

El NHC no pronostica que Genevieve toque tierra, mientras que el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de México (SMN) informó este sábado que Genevieve no representa un peligro para el país por su distancia y trayectoria.

Hasta el momento, tampoco hay advertencia o alertas para algún territorio. Sin embargo, el SMN informó que este sábado se prevé que Genevieve refuerce la probabilidad de lluvias fuertes a puntuales muy fuertes en el occidente de México.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.