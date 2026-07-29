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Rusia ataca Kyiv con misiles balísticos, dice el alcalde de la capital ucraniana

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Telemundo 15
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Published 4:01 PM

Por Svitlana Vlasova y Victoria Butenko, CNN

Rusia atacó Kyiv con misiles balísticos, según el alcalde Vitali Klitschko y la Fuerza Aérea de Ucrania.

Las ciudades de Dnipro, Kryviy Rih y otras en todo el país también están bajo ataque, dijo la fuerza aérea.

“La amenaza de nuevos ataques permanece”, dijo Klitschko, instando a la gente a permanecer en refugios”.

La noticia llega apenas horas después de que el presidente de Ucrania, Volodymyr Zelensky, dijera que recibió un informe de la Fuerza Aérea de Ucrania según el cual Rusia preparaba un “ataque masivo” contra la capital ucraniana.

“Hay una alta probabilidad de que el ataque se ejecute esta noche”, dijo Zelensky.

El ataque se produce un día después de que Zelensky se reuniera con el presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, en la Casa Blanca y le pidiera que proporcionara sistemas adicionales de defensa aérea para protegerse de los ataques rusos.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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Con información de Jonny Hallam.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Spanish

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