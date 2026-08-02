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Medallero de los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026: México amplía su dominio; Colombia y Cuba completan el podio

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Telemundo 15
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July 26, 2026 7:04 PM
Published 10:53 AM

Por CNN en Español

Los Juegos Centroamericanos y del Caribe 2026 entraron en su segunda semana de competencia con una tendencia que ya parece irreversible, ya que la delegación de México tiene más del doble de medallas que su inmediato perseguidor. Los juegos terminarán el sábado 8 de agosto, con el última día de pruebas y la ceremonia de clausura en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana.

Venezuela está haciendo una gran competencia, manteniéndose en la carrera por el podio. De hecho, marcha cuarta en la general, pero tiene más medallas que la tercera, Cuba. Solo queda debajo porque el medallero se organiza en base a las medallas de oro (en caso de empate definen las de plata y luego las de bronce).

Puerto Rico se quedó con la medalla más deseada en polo acuático masculino, al vencer en la final a Colombia, mientras que Trinidad y Tobago se metió al top 10, desbancando a Panamá y destacando su medalla de oro en ciclismo.

Mucho podría cambiar esta segunda semana, ya que inicia de manera ininterrumpida la acción en el atletismo, que reparte muchas medallas.

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