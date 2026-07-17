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Noticias Principales

Conductor se da a la fuga tras atropellar a una mujer en Palm Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:05 AM

Una mujer fue trasladada de emergencia al hospital después de ser atropellada por un vehículo en Palm Springs, en el área de Hermosa Drive y Vista Chino.

La policía encontró a una mujer de 80 años, residente de Palm Springs, con lesiones graves.

La víctima fue llevada a un hospital de la localidad para recibir atención médica.

Los investigadores determinaron que la mujer fue atropellada por un vehículo cuyo conductor huyó del lugar antes de que llegaran los oficiales.

Las autoridades informaron que el vehículo era conducido por un hombre hispano de aproximadamente 60 años, con barba blanca y descuidada.

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Nancy Prado

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