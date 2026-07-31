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Noticias Principales

Corte en las líneas del 911 en Palm Springs y Cathedral City

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Updated
today at 6:01 PM
Published 5:37 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Los departamentos de policía de Palm Springs y Cathedral City están sufriendo una interrupción en el servicio del 911.

Las autoridades de Palm Springs han informado de que las llamadas al 911 se están desviando a la Patrulla de Carreteras de California. Si necesitas ayuda inmediata del Departamento de Policía de Palm Springs, puedes contactar directamente con el centro de operaciones llamando al 760-327-1441 o al 760-323-8116.

En Cathedral City, la policía dice que si tienes una emergencia, envía un mensaje de texto al 911 o llama a su línea de atención al 760-770-0303 y un operador te atenderá de inmediato.

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