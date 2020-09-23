Voter Guide: Linda Evans

La Quinta Election

Occupation: Mayor of La Quinta Works in Hospital Administration for Tenet Healthcare



Relevant Experience: La Quinta Mayor since 2014 La Quinta City Council Member since 2009 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry



Personal Information: La Quinta Resident Since March 2003 Bachelor's Degree in Communications/Public Relations from California State University, Fullerton Holds two Master's Degrees (Health Administration) & (Gerontology) from the University of La Verne



Evans was first appointed to the La Quinta City Council in June 2009, she was re-elected to a four-year term in 2010. She was elected mayor in Nov. 2014 and is seeking her fourth term.

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.