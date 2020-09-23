Skip to Content
La Quinta Election
Voter Guide: Linda Evans

linda evans
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor of La Quinta
    • Works in Hospital Administration for Tenet Healthcare
  • Relevant Experience:
    • La Quinta Mayor since 2014
    •  La Quinta City Council Member since 2009
    • 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry
  • Personal Information:
    • La Quinta Resident Since March 2003
    • Bachelor's Degree in Communications/Public Relations from California State University, Fullerton
    • Holds two Master's Degrees (Health Administration) & (Gerontology) from the University of La Verne

Evans was first appointed to the La Quinta City Council in June 2009, she was re-elected to a four-year term in 2010. She was elected mayor in Nov. 2014 and is seeking her fourth term.

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.

