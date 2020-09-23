Voter Guide: Linda Evans
- Occupation:
- Mayor of La Quinta
- Works in Hospital Administration for Tenet Healthcare
- Relevant Experience:
- La Quinta Mayor since 2014
- La Quinta City Council Member since 2009
- 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry
- Personal Information:
- La Quinta Resident Since March 2003
- Bachelor's Degree in Communications/Public Relations from California State University, Fullerton
- Holds two Master's Degrees (Health Administration) & (Gerontology) from the University of La Verne
- Website:
Evans was first appointed to the La Quinta City Council in June 2009, she was re-elected to a four-year term in 2010. She was elected mayor in Nov. 2014 and is seeking her fourth term.
In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.
