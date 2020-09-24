Voter Guide: Kathleen Fitzpatrick

La Quinta Election

Occupation La Quinta City Councilmember



Relevant Experience Elected to the La Quinta City Council in 2016 Worked 33+ years with the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks Previously served on the La Quinta Planning Commission



Personal Information La Quinta resident since 2006 Married with two children and two grandkids Volunteers with the Ophelia Project



Social Media Facebook



Fitzpatrick was elected to her first term as councilmember for the city of La Quinta in 2016 but has served on boards and commission within the city since 2008. She also spent over 33 years with the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks before retiring in 2005.

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.