La Quinta Election
By
Published 8:33 pm

Voter Guide: Richard Gray

richard gray
  • Occupation:
    • Retired Diplomat
  • Relevant Experience
    • Former member of the La Quinta Architect and Landscape Review Committee
    • Retired diplomat for the State Departement
  • Personal Information
    • Vice-Chair of the group "Concerned Citizens of La Quinta"
  • Website
    • Not Found

In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.

There are two city council seats up for grabs in the Nov. election and three candidates. The top-two vote-getters will be elected into the city council.

Jesus Reyes

