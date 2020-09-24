Voter Guide: Richard Gray

La Quinta Election

Occupation: Retired Diplomat



Relevant Experience Former member of the La Quinta Architect and Landscape Review Committee Retired diplomat for the State Departement



Personal Information Vice-Chair of the group "Concerned Citizens of La Quinta"



Website Not Found



In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.

There are two city council seats up for grabs in the Nov. election and three candidates. The top-two vote-getters will be elected into the city council.