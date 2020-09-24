Voter Guide: Richard Gray
- Occupation:
- Retired Diplomat
- Relevant Experience
- Former member of the La Quinta Architect and Landscape Review Committee
- Retired diplomat for the State Departement
- Personal Information
- Vice-Chair of the group "Concerned Citizens of La Quinta"
- Website
- Not Found
In La Quinta, the Mayor serves a two-year term while councilmembers serve a four-year term.
There are two city council seats up for grabs in the Nov. election and three candidates. The top-two vote-getters will be elected into the city council.
