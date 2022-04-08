Local men leaders and WLF man of the year to be honored at 9th annual Women Who Rule Awards & Scholarship Luncheon

Coachella Valley women leaders and WLF man of the year to be honored May 6 at Women Leaders Forum’s 9th Annual Women Who Rule Awards and Scholarship Luncheon

This year's outstanding Coachella Valley women and one visionary "man of the year" will be honored for their exceptional community leadership, public service and entrepreneurship on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley's 9th Annual "Women Who Rule!" Awards Luncheon and Scholarship Fundraiser is a spectacular and always much anticipated valley-wide luncheon that honors exceptional leaders making a difference in our community.



The 11 a.m. event at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, 75200 Classic Club Boulevard, will be emceed by KESQ News Channel 3's Laurilie Jackson and the City of Indio's Brooke Beare and kick off with an elegant champagne reception followed by a noon awards program and luncheon. The Title Sponsor of this year's event is the well-known Coachella Valley law firm SBEMP. This year's nominees include:



Debbie Espinosa, CEO of FIND Food Bank of the Coachella Valley - "Mary T. Roche Community Leadership Award."



Calista Vassios and Rhea Hoffman, founders of Vaccinate Inland Empire, also known as "Vaxie” - WLF Visionary Award.



Haley Clawson, Chief Meteorologist, KESQ News Channel 3 - "WLF Inspiration Award."



Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oakview Group - WLF Man of the Year Award.

"Debbie Espinosa, Calista Vassios, Rhea Hoffmann and Haley Clawson serve as shining inspirations and tremendous role models for the accomplished members of Women Leaders Forum and the young women we mentor," said WLF President Jenell VandenBos. "In addition, we are incredibly excited to pay tribute to this year’s WLF Super Man, Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oakview Group, who will soon become one of the largest employers of women in the Coachella Valley.

Proceeds raised at the luncheon go directly towards college scholarships for the best and brightest enrolled in WLF's Young Women Leaders Mentoring Program, with up to a $30,000 match from ONE-Future Coachella Valley. In addition, long-time WLF member Charissa Farley-Hay has pledged to match up to $5,000 of the donations that come into the website at www.wlfdesert.org.

“SBEMP is a proud supporter of Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley and we are thrilled to be this year’s presenting sponsor of Women Who Rule,” said attorney Renell Burch, a partner with SBEMP. “This year’s slate of honorees continue to reach the highest levels of achievement in their profession and we are incredibly thankful for their leadership, vision and passionate commitment to making the Coachella Valley a better place.”

Women Leaders Forum was founded in 2001 by former Indian Wells Mayor and Councilmember, Mary T. Roche, over the last 20 plus years, WLF has raised more than $700,000 for college scholarships for members of its Young Women Leaders Mentoring Program.

Ticket prices are $95 for members and $125 for non-members. For more information about WLF membership, programs events, or to make a scholarship donation, visit www.wlfdesert.org.