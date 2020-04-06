April Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Autism Foundation
April’s Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Desert Autism Foundation.
Desert Autism Foundation is a nonprofit that helps local families deal with the challenges of raising a child with autism by making speech and occupational therapies more affordable. They serve between 80 and 100 local families.
The $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will go towards providing more affordable therapies to children with autism so that Desert Autism Foundation can increase the number of local families they serve.
You can learn more about Desert Autism Foundation on their website: https://www.desertautismfoundation.org/
