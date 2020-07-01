Skip to Content
July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Voices for Children

July's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Voices for Children.

Voices for Children is a nonprofit that transforms the lives of abused, abandoned, or neglected children by providing them, court-appointed special advocates (CASAs).

Voices for Children believes every child deserves a safe and permanent home.

They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for their recruitment, training, and supervision of the court-appointed special advocates for thirteen children who will be provided individualized advocacy in the foster care system for an entire year.

You can learn more about Voices for Children here: https://www.speakupnow.org/

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

