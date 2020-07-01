July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Voices for Children
Voices for Children is a nonprofit that transforms the lives of abused, abandoned, or neglected children by providing them, court-appointed special advocates (CASAs).
Voices for Children believes every child deserves a safe and permanent home.
They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for their recruitment, training, and supervision of the court-appointed special advocates for thirteen children who will be provided individualized advocacy in the foster care system for an entire year.
You can learn more about Voices for Children here: https://www.speakupnow.org/
