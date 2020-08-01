August Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Senior Advocates of the Desert
August's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Senior Advocates of the Desert.
Senior Advocates of the Desert is a nonprofit that advocates for low-income seniors in the Coachella Valley.
Their vision is, "A community where every senior lives a secure and dignified life by having access to affordable healthcare, affordable housing and a livable income."
Last year, they served over 1,100 seniors. Senior Advocates of the Desert helps seniors free of charge, in applying for benefits and help with emergency financial assistance.
They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for their emergency financial assistance helping assist seniors facing an immediate financial crisis affecting their health, safety or wellbeing. They also plan to use the grant money for their benefits outreach and advocacy expanding their reach to mobile home parks and senior living apartments.
You can learn more about Senior Advocates of the Desert here: http://saotd.org/
