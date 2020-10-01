October Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Family YMCA of the Desert
Family YMCA of the Desert is a nonprofit that puts Christian principles into practice through programs that help build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.
They offer childcare, art, basketball, flag football, other kinds of sports and fitness to the community.
Family YMCA of the Desert says many of the children that participate in their activities come from low-income households.
Prior to COVID-19, they saw over 3,800 children each day at 37 sites throughout the Coachella Valley.
They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to purchase a van to help transport children.
