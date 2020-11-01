November Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Hope Through Housing
November's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Hope Through Housing.
Hope Through Housing is a nonprofit that works to end poverty by implementing programs that empower people to change communities. The nonprofit focuses on low-income households that earn less than 80 percent of the area median income.
Their programs include on-sit preschools, after school programs, financial literacy classes, senior health programs and case management.
They plan to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to continue their youth development program geared towards at-risk youth in the communities of Desert Meadows in Indio, River Canyon in Cathedral City and Vista Dunes in La Quinta.
To learn more about Hope Through Housing visit their website here: https://hthf.org/
