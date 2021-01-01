January Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Cathedral City Senior Center
The Cathedral City Senior Center is a nonprofit that helps improve the quality of life for seniors 50+ living in Cathedral City and surrounding communities. Their purpose is to assist all seniors from those who are active to those who are home-bound. They do this by providing services that channel energy, relieve suffering and foster health, happiness and well-being.
The Center is helping seniors during this very difficult time, being extremely isolated during the pandemic. Organizers say one way they are helping seniors during this time is through their interesting and engaging Zoom classes.
They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards expanding their CCSC at Home programs into a robust online program designed to reduce loneliness by establishing a virtual
To learn more about the Cathedral City Senior Center visit their website here: https://theccsc.org/
