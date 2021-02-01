Skip to Content
February Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Family Health & Support Network Inc.

Family Health & Support Network Inc.

February's Coachella Valley Spotlight Recipient is Family Health & Support Network Inc.

Family Health & Support Network Inc. is a nonprofit that leads and supports a network of compassionate people in the provision of quality programs and services that empower vulnerable children, youth, and
families.

They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards building resilience in African American families prevention and early intervention programs.

To learn more about Family Health & Support Network Inc. visit their website here: https://www.fhsnet.org/

Caitlin Thropay

Caitlin Thropay is the Weekend Morning Anchor and Lifestyle Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3, The Desert’s News Leader. Learn more about Caitlin here.

