March Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Coachella Valley Boxing Club and Fitness Center
The Lee Espinoza Coachella Valley Boxing Club and Fitness Center is a nonprofit dedicated to fitness training and mentoring to the youth of the Coachella Valley.
For over 40 years, Lee Espinoza has dedicated his life to the youth of the Coachella Valley and to our community.
In March, Espinoza will be inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.
They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards fitness equipment.
To learn more about Coachella Valley Boxing Club and Fitness Center visit: https://www.coachellavalleyboxingclub.org/home
