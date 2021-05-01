May Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Elder Love USA, Inc.
May's Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient is Elder Love USA, Inc.
Elder Love USA, Inc.'s mission is to ensure that older adults live safe and happy lives in their own homes for as long as possible.
May is "Older Americans Month."
They plan to put the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation towards helping hundreds of seniors that wouldn't otherwise receive their assistance. The funds will be used to provide care at an even lower hourly rate (such as $0 - $15 per hour). Some of the caregiving services they offer are cooking, cleaning, shopping, bathing, dressing and medication management. Aside from their caregiving services, they also help older adults with depression, loneliness and isolation.
To learn more about Elder Love USA, Inc. visit: https://www.elderloveusa.org/
