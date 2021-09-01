September Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit that aims to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by investing in research, encouraging risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. on its website, it says it's the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research. It also provides a voice for change at the state and federal levels to better advocate for research and care initiatives.
The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter has free educational programs, support services, and care consultations in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Tulare, Kings, and Inyo counties. The chapter also supports critical research towards a cure. During the pandemic, meetings, events, and activities have been done online or over the phone to keep everyone safe.
The organization is planning its Walk to End Alzheimer's for November 2021. Their website says it's the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research nationwide. Anyone can participate in the event or Walk From Home and engage through the group's mobile app.
