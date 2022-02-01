February Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Ensemble Theatre
Desert Ensemble Theatre is a small repertory company that's committed to growing the art of theatre in the Coachella Valley. DETC welcomes artists of all ages to be a part of their theatre productions and helps them grow on and off the stage.
Aside from putting on innovative plays, DETC offers theatre internships to give high school students on-the-job experience of working in a professional environment. Scholarships are also awarded to graduating seniors who have done the DETC internship and plan to continue their higher education in theatre.
Comments