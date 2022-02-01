Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Spotlight
today at 7:33 AM
February Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Desert Ensemble Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre

Desert Ensemble Theatre is a small repertory company that's committed to growing the art of theatre in the Coachella Valley. DETC welcomes artists of all ages to be a part of their theatre productions and helps them grow on and off the stage.

Aside from putting on innovative plays, DETC offers theatre internships to give high school students on-the-job experience of working in a professional environment. Scholarships are also awarded to graduating seniors who have done the DETC internship and plan to continue their higher education in theatre.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

