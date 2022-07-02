July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Living Free Animal Sanctuary
Living Free Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit that gives animals second chances. It's a no-kill animal sanctuary whose primary mission is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs and cats whose time is up at public shelters. Ultimately, finding them their forever home.
Once the rescues arrive, they undergo a full medical exam and receive treatment. They are spayed and neutered if needed. Also, they are given safe cage-free rehabilitation and socialized. However, the organization is not licensed to take animals from the civilian public.
There are about 110 cats and 40 dogs at the shelter being cared for. If for whatever reason an animal is not adopted, the shelter will look after it for the rest of its life.
Living Free is also home to War Horse Creek, an immersive transition training program using rescued wild mustangs to assist veterans as they adjust to civilian life.
The nonprofit was founded by Emily Jo Beard in 1980 as one of the first privately funded, no-kill animal sanctuaries in the country. It is located on 155 acres at 54250 Keep Camp Road, Mountain Center, CA 92561.
If you want to help the mission of Living Free you can donate, volunteer, or foster a pet.
Comments