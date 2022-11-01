November Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Shay’s Warriors – Life After Cancer
Local nonprofit Shay's Warriors' mission is to inspire, inform, empower and help heal cancer survivors and their families through health, fitness, and the mind-body connection.
Shay’s Warriors-life after cancer was founded in 2018 when Shay Moraga and other survivors were told there was “no evidence of disease.'' While usually celebrated, the nonprofit says the reality is no one is ever the same after breast cancer treatment. Adding that a woman's body suffers physical changes, but she also often endures mental, emotional, and psychological changes.
Shay's Warriors helps with the “what next?” part of the cancer survivor's journey. The group focuses on the cancer survivor and the trauma, trials, and tribulations associated with having gone through cancer. Shay's Warriors looks to fill that void.
The $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant will be used for the nonprofit's signature event, "I Am HOPE Reset Retreat." The goal is to reach breast cancer survivors around the country. The group wants to partner with medical and wellness industry professionals to host a retreat where survivors and thrivers can reset. The vision is that the "I Am HOPE Reset Retreat” will leave participants with a renewed feeling by giving them the tools for healing and a network of support to thrive in survivorship in life after cancer.
Another goal with the grant is to direct all financial contributions and benefits to recipients through the following programs:
- Provide Love Bombs of Hope to Breast Cancer survivors. These are gifts of donated items shared and assembled in a group setting and personally delivered to recipients, respecting current restrictions.
- Organize, host, and provide bi-weekly virtual education series, and monthly podcast, blogs, and services to our cancer community and their loved ones.
- Provide full financial coverage for breast cancer survivors to attend the “I Am HOPE Breast Cancer Survivor Reset Retreat”
- Provide regular and continuous updates, information, support, and resources to breast cancer survivors through Shay's Warriors podcast and special events.
- Give breast cancer survivors access to relevant information, professionals, and support for their continuing journey.
The impact and reach to Shay's Warriors recipients are unlimited through multi-platformed offerings. The 24/7 online resource support group has more than 900 actively growing survivors and their families.