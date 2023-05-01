Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Spotlight
today at 8:30 AM
Published 10:32 AM

May’s Coachella Valley Grant Recipient: California Paws Rescue

California Paws Rescue

Local nonprofit California Paws Rescue was chosen May 2023 Spotlight Grant recipient.

California Paws Rescue gives abandoned pets a safe, secure, and loving place to recuperate, socialize, and get the medical care they need to recover and be ready to join a new home and family.

Since 2011, the nonprofit rescue has carried out over 1,500 pet adoptions and has served as an alternative to euthanasia.

California Paws would use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation for the California Paws Rescue Ranch & Rehabilitation Center in Whitewater, CA. The Ranch will be equipped with play yards, insulated dog cottages complete with air conditioners and solar paneling, pools for exercise for mental and physical stimulation, and agility equipment.

This program will provide CPR with the ability to rescue more dogs from the euthanasia list and give them a second chance at life. The Ranch will have enough room for 60 dogs at a time. It will have live-in caretakers.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

