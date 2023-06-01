June Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Parkinson’s Resource Organization
Local nonprofit Parkinson's Resource Organization (PRO) is the Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient for June.
PRO is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families and individuals affected by Parkinson's disease through education, support, and practical resources.
The organization was created over 30 years ago by founder and president Jo Rosen. She made PRO when she found herself overwhelmed and struggling as a double caregiver for her mother and husband, who were diagnosed with Parkinson's within a few years of each other.
Parkinson's Resource Organization plans to use the $25,000 grant to expand its support group programming. PRO shares new information quickly through support groups for caregivers and people with Parkinson's and open forums featuring researchers, physical therapists, elder law attorneys, and more. It also helps build a community network that teaches and learns from itself.
Resources offered:
- Support Groups
- Wellness Village Resource Directory – The Wellness Village is a free, virtual, vetted, digital resource directory of available providers and services within the Parkinson's world.
- Information & Education – PRO's newsletter, YouTube channel, and social channels educate people on the latest Parkinson's news, tried and true lifestyle tips, research, and more. Open forums like our Village Meetings feature researchers, physical therapists, elder law attorneys, and more.
- Memorial Wall – A virtual place to hold the memory of someone who lived with Parkinson's or Parkinsonism, along with their family members, caregivers, and friends who were touched by Parkinson's.
Who PRO serves:
People with Parkinson's – available resources for people with Parkinson's or Parkinsonism include dedicated emotional support groups, information and education, one-on-one coaching, and more.
Caregivers & Family – available resources for people caring for, living with, or otherwise supporting a person with Parkinson's or Parkinsonism include dedicated emotional support groups, information & education, one-on-one coaching, the Memorial Wall, and more.
Service Providers – available resources for service providers and business partners include our Wellness Village Resource Directory, newsletter participation opportunities, event sponsorships, and more.