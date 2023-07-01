Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Spotlight

July Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient: Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Desert

Variety - the Children's Charity of the Desert is the Coachella Valley Spotlight recipient for July.

Variety promotes the health, mobility, independence, and social inclusion of special needs and disadvantaged children throughout the Coachella Valley. It helps local children experience all the joys of childhood while growing to become confident, independent, and free to access all the world has to offer. 

Variety plans to use the $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to support the continued expansion of three core programs, Freedom, Future, and Care. Each program provides a unique and vital service for children and families in need, at-risk, or with special needs.

Funds would support program expansion expenses, including leasing an additional classroom/multipurpose room in the Palm Desert Resource Center. This extra space will be utilized for hosting the Caring Connections program, including developmental screenings for children up to age 5, weekly parenting classes and social-emotional classes for preschoolers, and distribution events for PPE and other essentials.

