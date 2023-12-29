Coachella Valley Spotlight Grant: 15 Years of Helping the Community

For the past 15 years, News Channel 3 has partnered with the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to bring viewers the Coachella Valley Spotlight. Each month, we have recognized an organization making a difference in our community. Do the math, and that means hundreds of local nonprofits have received media coverage on our stations, and also received a $25,000 check from the Berger Foundation.

Past recipients included nonprofits to support children, seniors, veterans, animals, education, the arts, and more.

Now, after 15 years, the Coachella Valley Spotlight is transitioning into the Impact Grant. We'll have more on that soon, but News Channel 3's Peter Daut took a special look back at how the Coachella Valley Spotlight has provided nearly $5 million in grants and countless dollars in free airtime to hundreds of deserving organizations throughout our community.

The combination of $25,000 and widespread recognition has been a boon for our Valley's nonprofits, and in some cases, a lifesaver.

"Our greatest asset that we have is our airtime, and the viewership that we have. And by giving this amount of viewership to these nonprofits, it raises awareness for them along with the investment. Just makes them more successful," KESQ General Manager Jerry Upham said.

It's a partnership the Berger Foundation said has strengthened its mission of helping people help themselves.

"With you giving the media, it brings in the volunteers, the private donors, the exposure to the organization that most of these organizations need. Especially the smaller organizations. And then we come in and give the grant. So really together we can't do it alone," Vice President of Charitable Programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation Catharine Reed said.

The Berger Foundation's Generosity and Partnership with News Channel 3 will continue, but in a new way beginning in January. But the Coachella Valley Spotlight will always be remembered for the impact it has made on countless lives over the past 15 years.

"What we do together is magic, and I'm hoping we get to do it for a long time!" Reed said.