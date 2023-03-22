Skip to Content
Dream Home
today at 2:51 PM
Published 2:43 PM

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner will be announced today

St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Today is the day! News Channel 3 and St Jude Children's Research Hospital are teaming up to raffle off another beautiful dream home.

News Channel 3's Angela Chen is at the home in the Montage Community in Palm Desert.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. as we draw prize winners and eventually, draw the winning name for the Dream Home.

Prize Winners So Far:

  • Tickets of Sale: $2,500 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of the Law Offices of Jeffrey Weaver
    • Lisa Wolfli of Chowchilla, CA
  • Early Bird: Michael Phelps Legend Series LSX 900 hot tub with cover courtesy of Master Spas
    • John Stroud of Palm Desert

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home are sold out, but you can still contribute by donating at this link: http://fundraising.stjude.org/2023coachellavalleydreamhomegiveaway

Help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Jesus Reyes

