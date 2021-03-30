Mama’s House hosts ‘Heartbeat of Love’ on April 17

Events

Palm Desert-based Mama's House is hosting its 8th annual Heartbeat of Love luncheon on April 17.

Mama's House is an organization committed to helping women experiencing a crisis pregnancy. The Coachella Valley non-profit provides parenting classes, G.E.D. support classes, domestic violence resources, and educational counseling.

"The mission of Mama’s House is to provide a home for women in crisis pregnancies, meaning they are vulnerable with no place to go and no means of support." Mama's House Mission Statement

The April 17 event is being held at the Indian Wells Renaissance Resort & Spa from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can watch it live streaming here when the event is underway:

Two nationally-renowned guest speakers are expected. Talk show host and author Larry Elder and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker will be speaking to attendees.

Click here for more information or to support Mama's House.