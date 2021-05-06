Resident and Supermodel Beverly Johnson is holding a Mother’s Day Shopping Extravaganza to benefit local charities

Eye on the Desert

Join Beverly Johnson, Debra Carrington, Founder of Summer Colony Living Boutiques and Leisa Austin’s Imago Galleries for VIP Cocktail Reception and Shopping Event

The event will be held on May 7, 2021 at The Shops on El Paseo and May 8, 2021 at The Gardens on El Paseo.

Friday, May 7, 2021: Welcoming VIP Ceremony at Summer Colony Living from 4pm-6pm

Saturday, May 8, 2021: Shopping for a Cause Extravaganza will begin at 11:00am on the lawn at The Gardens on El Paseo. Limited reserved seating will be provided for VIP ticket holders. Opening remarks by Beverly Johnson and presenting of awards at 11:15am. Shopping will start

at noon and 10 percentage of sales from all participating vendors will go to the Barbara Sinatra Center for Abuse Children and Bighorn BAM – Behind A Miracle Bighorn.

You can purchase VIP tickets at https://summercolonyliving.com/product/supermodel-beverly-johnsons-1st-annual-mothers-day-weekend-shopping-for-a-cause-extravaganza/