November 17, 2021 3:51 PM
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival returns this weekend

The Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta returns this weekend!

The festival will feature three days of activities for the whole family including balloon tether rides, nighttime balloon glows, romantic dinners, live musical entertainment, gourmet food trucks, Kids' Zone, Art Show, outdoor market, family-friendly activities and so much more!

Check out the official festival program:

Hot Air Balloon Festival programDownload

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.hotairballoonfest.com/

