‘Wildlights’ at the Living Desert kicks off next week

The popular Wildlights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens returns next week.

The holiday lights exhibit will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be held on select nights through Dec. 30.

Presented by the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation and recognized by USA Today as Readers' Choice Best Zoo Lights for two years in a row, the event features more than 1 million lights alongside other holiday decorations and entertainment spread throughout the park.

"This year, we have so much to celebrate and are thrilled to welcome our guests back to WildLights this holiday season,'' said Allen Monroe, president and CEO of The Living Desert. "With our new Rhino Savanna and the merriment throughout the park, we are honored to be part of families' memory-making traditions. Plus, every time someone visits The Living Desert, they help further our mission to save endangered species, so we invite everyone to join the festivities while supporting an important cause."

Tickets must be purchased in advance for both members and guests.

Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for members, $12 for children 3-12 and military with ID. Children under three are free. More information about tickets is available at www.livingdesert.org.