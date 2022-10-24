Food Photographer Anne Watson Designs a Space to Suit Her Lifestyle￼

Your home should work for you. It should be a place that matches your style, but more importantly serves your life and needs. When professional food photographer Anne Watson needed to upgrade her kitchen, she turned to PIRCH to help transform her old cramped space into a light, bright, open and functional home studio to suit her lifestyle.

Anne Watson is a food stylist, professional food photographer and content developer. She is a wine grower and a wine seller. She is the owner of Watson Wellness, a reiki master, and a wellness enthusiast. She is the owner and caretaker of Watson Ranch. And most importantly, Anne is an amazing mom.

It’s safe to say that Anne Watson wears many hats, and it was time for Anne to upgrade her kitchen to better suit her lifestyle. Not only is her kitchen the place where she makes delicious food to nourish herself, her family, and her friends, but it’s also her workspace. “It was time for a fully built-out home studio where I can create recipes for clients, test recipes, and shoot professional food photography, which is what I have done for over a decade now,” explains Anne.

When it came to the remodeling process, Anne knew very little about what it entailed. “I didn’t know where to start, how to select, or where to go, but I knew that I wanted to invest,” Anne remarks. “This was an investment for a lifetime. I wanted this to be a kitchen that I have until I’m old and gray. It was a true adventure I was embarking on,” explains Anne.

Anne didn’t know where to shop for kitchen appliances, but luckily her architect and designer Robert Puertas told her exactly where she should go. “Robert took me by the hand over to PIRCH in Costa Mesa and introduced me to my sales rep Alyson Delanty. The rest is history as they say!”

Anne really enjoyed her experience at the PIRCH Costa Mesa showroom because of the vast array of kitchen displays that allowed her to explore her options in real, lifestyle settings. “My experience at the PIRCH Costa Mesa showroom was like a dream come true. I felt so at-home,” explains Anne. “It was very easy, fun, and helpful to be able to see things side-by-side, and to be able to touch and feel. I’m a very tactile person, so I like to be able to touch something and see color differences, so that was so helpful,” explains Anne.