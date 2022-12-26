8 Easy Bath Updates

The bathroom…a space in your home that you use multiple times every single day. For that reason alone, it is worth it to pay a little extra attention to its design and functionality. We all know how arduous a full bathroom remodel can be, but fortunately, upgrading your bathroom doesn’t always require a great deal of time and energy. There are numerous easy updates you can make to your bathroom that allow you to keep the existing layout, while enhancing certain features and functionality. In this article, we’ll provide you with some inspiration for 8 Easy Bathroom Updates. What’s even better, many of these updates can be accomplished in as little as one day!

1. Add a Lighted Mirror

One thing you may not have considered when thinking about upgrading your bathroom is installing a lighted mirror. Illuminated mirrors can easily elevate the ambiance of any bathroom. Not only are they beautiful, but they provide optimal lighting for makeup, hairstyling, shaving, and other essential activities. The subtle yet bright light that lighted mirrors provide highlights your features, giving you the perfect place to get ready for the day. Below, you can read about some of our favorite brands offering the latest and greatest in lighted mirror technology.

ELECTRIC MIRROR

As a global leader in mirror technology, Electric Mirror transforms your vanity experience with innovative features ranging from touch point controls, smart home connectivity, dimmable light spectrums, and built-in audio-video systems. Fully customize their mirrored selections to fit your everyday home lifestyle, with resort-like convenience at your fingertips. You can even add natural-looking LED lighting to make shaving easier.

Electric Mirror’s highly versatile built-in defogger and copper-free, corrosion-resistant DuraMirror™ glass make their fog-free mirrors ideal for wet locations like the bathroom.

ROBERN

Robern’s lighted mirrors never fail to exceed people’s expectations and are able to transform a bathroom into a statement of character and distinctiveness. They also come in a variety of styles to elegantly fit into any space.

Robern’s Sculpt Lighted Mirrors collection offers meticulously designed framed mirrors that take the same optimal brightness and add stunningly stylish enhancements to ensure you always find your best light. The sophisticated interplay of premium task lighting and frames worthy of a museum make the Sculpt Lighted Mirror an undeniably exquisite focal point in a variety of styling spaces.

Robern’s AiO collection merges minimalist design with the most innovative features – like integrated lighting, built-in audio, magnetic storage and integrated USB and electrical outlets – to provide you everything you need plus premium craftsmanship.

2. Add a Smart Toilet

A product that is making a big splash in bathrooms today is smart toilets. They require minimal effort from a qualified installer to integrate into any bathroom, yet they can truly elevate your bathroom experience as well as your design. From seat warmers to a touchless experience, ambient lighting and self-cleaning functionality, there are numerous smart features available in toilets today. Learn about TOTO, the brand who wrote the book on smart toilets, below.



TOTO’s Smart Toilets and Washlet Bidets have two flushing options to reduce water consumption and waste, feature multiple bidet functions to eliminate the need for toilet paper, and are self-cleaning, limiting excess water needed to maintain your toilet’s hygiene and appearance. Everything about these fixtures is crafted to enhance user experience and decrease environmental impact. In addition to featuring the latest in water conservation technology, the brand also uses a stain and germ resistant coating on every product, which means less cleaning and fewer opportunities to spread germs and bacteria.

The Neorest NX strikes a silhouette that makes a toilet a true design element. TOTO’s advanced smart toilet technology is wrapped in a curvaceous shape with a lustrous finish.

3. Add a New Vanity

Adding a new vanity can transform the design of your bathroom, increase your storage capacity, and make everyday life easier with certain features and functionality. In today’s world, vanities are full of new accessories and smart technology, and many of them are customizable, providing you with a range of options for choosing the ideal vanity to fit your unique lifestyle. They also come in a wide variety of styles and designs to fit your aesthetic. Learn about a couple of our favorite brands offering a topnotch selection of vanities below.

THE FURNITURE GUILD

The Furniture Guild believes that a bathroom vanity is not only a necessity but a lifetime investment. It is the place where you start and end your days. Furniture Guild builds everything by hand to ensure that you receive a piece that is truly one of a kind. Handmade in the heart of Canton, Georgia, with five unique vanity series ranging from traditional to contemporary, wall mounted to freestanding, and a nearly limitless number of customizable options and finishes, Furniture Guild’s products are guaranteed to make a statement.

The Furniture Guild’s modern, sleek designs give you the ability to tie rooms together throughout your entire home, with customization options to fit each room’s aesthetic.

One of their most popular designs, Hayden features a traditional turned leg under inset slab drawers. Hayden maximizes storage in any bathroom by giving you one short drawer to organize smaller essentials and one deep drawer for towels, tall bottles or maybe a hairdryer/electric option.

Brianna is also one of their most popular designs. It features thick end panels with an open shelf, and plenty of closed and open storage.

ROBERN



Robern’s mission is to craft mirrors, vanities, medicine cabinets and lighting options that are beyond the expected—blending thoughtful design, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship and quality materials into products that will transform people’s styling spaces and reflect their individual style.

Robern’s Craft Series is a curated line of expertly crafted vanities, coordinating linen cabinets, decorative medicine cabinets and mirrors. Combining inspired design, the organic beauty of wood construction, and unique metalwork, Robern has created a richly varied collection that complements a wide range of design styles.

4. Update Your Hardware

When it comes to upgrading your bathroom, the small details can make a huge impact on your design. The right choice of knobs or pulls (or a mixture of both) can effortlessly elevate your design and complement other elements of your space like fixtures, cabinetry, and surfaces. Hardware is like jewelry for your home. Just like jewelry puts the final touches on an outfit, hardware is the finishing detail that pulls your whole bathroom design together. Selecting hardware can be a challenge because of the vast array of choices. There are so many different styles, sizes, materials, and finishes to choose from. If you don’t know where to start, read our blog post on How to Choose the Right Hardware for your Home.

Check out all the amazing hardware brands we offer at PIRCH, HERE.

5. Add a New Faucet

If your bathroom needs a refresh, one easy update you can make is your faucet. A good fixture can easily elevate the look and feel of your space, accentuate other elements, and tie the whole design together. Bathroom faucets and fixtures come in a variety of different styles, designs, and finishes, and it is essential to choose a faucet that matches your aesthetic. Read about some of our favorite brands offering the best of the best in bathroom faucets below.

DORNBRACHT

Dornbracht is a family-run business that combines German engineering with the pure and unharnessed power of water, offering bath designs that evoke and excite. Dornbracht designs combine a range of colors, textures, and themes to create timeless designs that last a lifetime and only grow more dynamic with age.

The basic shape of a circle is the central design element of the Dornbracht CYO collection, perfected by circular handles. Carefully selected finishes underscore the exclusive features of CYO and guarantee stylishness and durability.

A large and inspiring range of handles in various finishes and designs allows a high degree of design freedom. In addition to the standard finishes available, six exclusive custom finishes made of natural stone with extravagant textures broaden the range of options for individualization.

With a mix and match of textures, colors and materials, CL.1 embodies progressive bathroom fitting design with extravagant accents and new opportunities for giving your bathroom personality. CL.1 adapts perfectly to your personal design wishes with different handle variants and finishes.

Gentle play of water on the hands: a spray face with 40 soft, individual jets was developed specifically for CL.1. It offers especially efficient water consumption.

CL.1 offers a variety of product solutions for the washstand application area – from the one-hand regulator as a standing or wall-mounted variant all the way to a three-hole regulator.

FANTINI

For over seventy years Fantini has been designing and manufacturing innovative products that have led the company to be the international point of reference for the evolution of design in its sector. Each Fantini collection provides fixtures for lavatory, tub and shower that blend in perfect harmony to express your own style and chosen aesthetic.

Fantini’s Nice Collection: the joyful form of water, cheerful, transparent, and colored. A tribute to the essence of water and its pure and precious beauty. An elegant and sophisticated project with sensual lines. Choose from an array of soft, elegant handle colors to make it your own.

Aboutwater is a partnership between two leading companies: Boffi and Fantini. The partnership is based on the concept of creating a new collection of faucets and shower systems with a modern and elegant design, conceptually excellent and flawless.

6. Add a New Sink

Another essential feature of bathrooms that can completely elevate the overall design of the space is the sink. There are so many styles, shapes, and materials available on the market today, ranging from industrial modern, to rustic farmhouse basins to sleek vessels. Whether you prefer the elegant aesthetic of a pedestal sink or the minimalist look of a console, you’ll find all the various styles at PIRCH on display so you can experience them in person.

KOHLER

Kohler is a recognized global leader in kitchen and bath design. Its diversity of products leads the way in design, craftsmanship and innovation. Kohler’s line of bathroom sinks offers gorgeous, durable solutions that can match any space, style, or design.

Pedestal sinks are a great option for smaller bathroom spaces. Kohler’s Rêve sink creates a striking visual touchpoint in your bathroom and can be combined with the brand’s line of mirrors and accessories to create an arresting, cohesive aesthetic.

KALLISTA

Kallista sinks offer a range of looks, from eye-catching decorative art to subtler elegant designs. As a subsidiary of Kohler, Kallista fixtures also feature some of the industry’s best engineering and mechanics, giving you bath fixtures that look and perform like nothing else.

Marrying simple functionality with striking style, the Kallista Bacifiore Under-mount bathroom sink by Mick De Giulio is one piece that adds stunning luster to your bathroom. Finely crafted with 16-gauge stainless steel, this sink is built to transform ordinary baths.

7. Add a Towel Warmer

Imagine…you unwind from the day by taking a relaxing, hot shower or bath. You step out of the tub and wrap yourself with a warm body towel as you continue to relax, feeling completely comfortable, cozy, and warm. It sounds amazing, right? It sure is, and you can achieve that level of luxurious comfort easily, by adding a towel warmer to your bathroom.

AMBA PRODUCTS

Amba towel warmers and heated towel racks allow you to experience the luxury of spa-like warm towels every time you step out of the shower or bathtub.

Amba Products was one of the first companies in the U.S. to introduce consumers to affordable, stylish heated towel racks made of high-quality stainless steel. They were founded in 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia, with one clear goal in mind: to make the heated towel rack a must-have item for every bathroom in North America.

Their heated towel rack collections provide efficient heat and yet, they use minimal energy to operate. Depending on the unit and its location, Amba heated towel racks consume approximately the same amount of energy as a few light bulbs. And accessories such as timers and digital heat controllers make it easy to maximize energy savings.

8. Update Your Light Fixtures

Believe it or not, lighting can make a huge impact on the look and feel of your bathroom. Many opt for the standard, overhead fluorescent tube light thinking it will sufficiently meet their needs. However, making more intentional choices about light fixtures can transform your ordinary bathroom into a home spa oasis that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation. There are numerous bathroom light ideas that can enhance your bathroom, such as mood lighting, vanity lighting as we mentioned before, and ambient ceiling light. Read about some of our favorite lighting brands below.

ET2 CONTEMPORARY LIGHTING

ET2 Contemporary Lighting has been refining and redefining cutting-edge lighting trends for more than 45 years. With over 4,000 distinct and noteworthy designs to their credit, they offer the finishing touches you’ve been looking for in lighting, from traditional to contemporary. You can find ET2 Contemporary Lighting in many of the PIRCH showroom displays. The unique designs and brilliant finishes make these fixtures so versatile.

MAXIM LIGHTING

Whether you want to bathe a room in light or simply add some accents through illumination, Maxim Lighting proudly offers the options in lighting to make your plans a reality.

They have a seasoned intuition for lasting trends, carefully developed for nearly five decades of lighting research, design and development. In addition to their core of customer favorites and timeless designs, you’ll find bold new decor statements and eco-friendly products built with a sustainable future in mind.

Maxim Lighting also consistently enjoys a place in the top five lighting companies in the industry. The finest global hotels, stores and offices have incorporated Maxim Lighting products into their aesthetic.

STUDIO M LIGHTING

Using modern innovation to elevate the design, STUDIO M collections deliver unparalleled luxury lighting. The potential of materials like glass, brass, and fabric are transformed by STUDIO M’s artistry. Signature finishes are hand-applied; metalwork is sculpted into elegant forms; and shades are constructed in textiles according to exact specifications. The purposeful design is only complemented by the ability of the fixtures to perform, and energy efficiency is incorporated where appropriate. STUDIO M offers the architect and designer unique solutions in lighting to enhance the architectural setting.

As you can see, there are so many ways you can easily update your bathroom without having to endure a full remodel. Elevating the look and feel of your bathroom can be as simple as swapping out a faucet, updating your hardware, or installing a lighted mirror. At PIRCH, you’ll find numerous options for all the products mentioned in this article, many of which are on display, so you can touch, feel and experience them for yourself. One of our knowledgeable sales consultants can provide you with additional ideas for your bathroom refresh and walk you through the entire process. To learn more about how you can easily update your bathroom, visit one of our showrooms, and make an appointment with a sales consultant today.