Top outings for moms and kids

Mother's Day

Are you looking for fun outings to enjoy with your child? Try these 10 ideas.

Library: Visiting your local library can be a fun and educational outing. You and your child can pick out books together, read, and some local libraries even offer special events your child might enjoy.

Park: Going to your local park is a great place to let your child walk around, look at nature, play outdoors and maybe even look at some wildlife like birds and ducks.

Playground: Going to a local playground is a fun and healthy activity for you and your child. Your child will get to play and explore the attractions of the playground while also getting in some exercise as he or she plays. Parents can join in on the fun and burn some of their own calories as well.

Beach: Spending a day at the beach is great for parents and kids. Parents can relax and enjoy the sun and the water while kids can swim and enjoy playing on the beach.

Kid play zone: If you're looking for an indoor activity for you and your child to enjoy consider going to a kids' play zone. Some of these feature laser tag, mini golf, bowling, trampolines and obstacle courses. These activities can be fun for the whole family.

Zoo: Going to the zoo is a fun and educational experience. You will be able to enjoy the zoo and the fun activities offered there while also teaching your child about the various types of animals.

Mall: For older kids, the mall is always a good option. You can do some shopping, look at your favorite stores, grab lunch in the food court and enjoy walking around.

Amusement park: Kids of all ages enjoy amusement parks. Most parks have areas for younger and older kids, and even adults will enjoy some of the rides.

Waterpark: Going to the waterpark is a fun way to spend a day as a family. Most feature pools and activities for different age levels. Kids will get in a workout playing in the water and walking up the stairs to go down the slides.

Arts and crafts center: Kids and adults can both enjoy painting a project or ceramics at arts and craft centers. After the outing you'll even have the artwork to take home with you.